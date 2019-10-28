Quebec health minister recommits to lower hospital parking rates

Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed the government will be reducing parking rates at hospitals as the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) promised throughout the 2018 election campaign.

READ MORE: CAQ caucus highlights government’s priorities, female cabinet ministers

Currently, anyone who parks at a hospital is looking at a rate of about $25 a day in Montreal. McCann said that soon, the first two hours will be free and the maximum daily parking rate will cost between $7 and $10 depending on the region.

The government will table its economic update next week, but on Monday, McCann wouldn’t say when the new fees will come into effect. However, in September, McCann said the promise will be fulfilled before the end of the term in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement