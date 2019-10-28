Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Quebec health minister recommits to lower hospital parking rates

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 7:52 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 7:56 pm
Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed the government will be reducing parking rates at hospitals, making the first two hours free. .
Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed the government will be reducing parking rates at hospitals, making the first two hours free. . Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed the government will be reducing parking rates at hospitals as the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) promised throughout the 2018 election campaign.

READ MORE: CAQ caucus highlights government’s priorities, female cabinet ministers

Currently, anyone who parks at a hospital is looking at a rate of about $25 a day in Montreal. McCann said that soon, the first two hours will be free and the maximum daily parking rate will cost between $7 and $10 depending on the region.

The government will table its economic update next week, but on Monday, McCann wouldn’t say when the new fees will come into effect. However, in September, McCann said the promise will be fulfilled before the end of the term in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsQuebec healthDanielle McCannHospital parkinghospital parking Quebechospital parking rateshospital parking rates Quebec
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.