Nico Daws’ 37 saves pushes Guelph Storm past London Knights

Nico Daws made 37 saves and Eric Uba scored twice as the Guelph Storm defeated the London Knights 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Knights opened the scoring in front of the home fans just 38 seconds into the game on a goal by Jonathan Gruden, but then the goalies took centre stage.

Daws didn’t allow another goal, while over in London’s net, Brett Brochu faced 36 shots, turning away all but two.

The Storm finally managed to even things up at 1-1 on a shorthanded goal by Ben McFarlane at the 7:28 mark of the third period.

Just his third goal of the season, McFarlane’s shot from the top of the circle beat Brochu over his left shoulder.

The Storm’s game-winner came with about a minute left when Cedric Ralph fed a pass from the side of the net to Uba who was parked in front.

Uba then sealed the win on a shot from outside the Knights’ zone into an empty net with only a few seconds to go.

The win gives the Storm a record of 26-19-2-4, good enough for sixth place in the Western Conference and two points up on the Owen Sound Attack.

The Storm will host the Attack on Friday at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.

