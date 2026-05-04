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Sports

Former Winnipeg resident joins field for 2026 RBC Canadian Open

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 7:54 pm
1 min read
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, of Canada, hits from the 17th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament Friday, May 1, 2026, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). View image in full screen
Sudarshan Yellamaraju, of Canada, hits from the 17th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament Friday, May 1, 2026, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). AP Photo/David J. Phillip
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Former Winnipeg resident Sudarshan Yellamaraju will be in the field for Canada’s national open championship in Toronto next month.

Yellamaraju is one of nine Canadians to get an exemption to play in this year’s 115th RBC Canadian Open.

In his first year on the PGA Tour, the 24-year-old has made the cut in 11 of the 12 PGA events he’s competed in. He has five top-25 finishes and two top-10 showings in earning just under $2 million so far this season.

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His world ranking has shot up to 113th.

Other Canadians in the field will include the Winnipeg-born Nick Taylor, Mike Weir, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Adam Svensson, and A.J. Ewart.

PGA Tour professionals Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, and defending champ Ryan Fox have all committed to play.

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Stony Mountain’s Aaron Cockerill was not among the Canadians added to the field after a tough start to his season on the DP World Tour overseas.

This year’s tournament runs from June 11-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

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