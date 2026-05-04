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Sports

Raptors reflect on season, return to playoffs

By Abdulhamid Ibrahim The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2026 12:31 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors all-star forward Scottie Barnes stopped short of calling the team’s season a success.

He said the Raptors learned a lot about themselves and had a “solid” season at the team’s end-of-season availability Monday.

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Toronto was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs Sunday, falling 114-102 in Game 7 to the more experienced and heavily favoured Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Raptors made a 16-win jump in the regular season, finishing 46-36 to secure the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

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Toronto was without starting point guard Immanuel Quickley for the series, while all-star Brandon Ingram left Game 5 with an injury and missed the final two games.

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RJ Barrett, of Mississauga, Ont., said “the future is very bright” for the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

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