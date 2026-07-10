Raptors sign free-agent centre Nate Bittle

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed free-agent centre Nate Bittle, the NBA club announced Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The seven-foot, 250-pound Bittle averaged a team-high 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 31.1 minutes in 25 games as a fifth-year senior at Oregon last season.
He shot .465 (145/312) from the field and scored in double figures in 23 NCAA games, including scoring more than 20 points eight times.
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Bittle averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 blocks over 21.6 minutes in 116 games (87 starts) during his U.S. collegiate career.
He earned All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Defensive Team honours and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Centre of the Year award as a senior.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.
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