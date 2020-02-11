NHL game between Blues and Ducks postponed after defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday night’s National Hockey League game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks was postponed after the Blues’ Edmonton-born defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the game.

“Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date,” the St. Louis Blues tweeted shortly before 9 p.m. MT.

Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 12, 2020

It was not immediately clear what prompted Bouwmeester’s collapse, which occurred a little over halfway into the first period of the game.

The defenceman’s teammates called for medical attention right away. The Associated Press reported that Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to fall.

After Bouwmeester was taken off the bench, players from both teams went to their locker-rooms and a few minutes later an announcement was made that the game would be postponed.

Tonight's game between the @StLouisBlues and @AnaheimDucks has been postponed by the NHL due to a medical emergency that occurred at 12:10 of the first period involving defenseman Jay Bouwmeester. A decision on when the game will be played will be made in the near future. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 12, 2020

The Blues have yet to release any details about Bouwmeester’s medical status.

Bouwmeester’s dad was at the game as part of the Blues’ annual fathers trip.

Bouwmeester, 36, joined the Blues in the 2012-13 season and won a Stanley Cup with the team last year. Before moving to St. Louis, he played for nearly four season with the Calgary Flames.

On Tuesday night, the Flames tweeted that their “thoughts are with Jay Bouwmeester, his family and the St. Louis Blues organization after this evening’s incident.”

Our thoughts and hearts are with Jay Bouwmeester, his family and the @StLouisBlues organization after this evening's incident in Anaheim. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 12, 2020

Bouwmeester grew up in Edmonton where he also played minor hockey, including AAA hockey with South Side Athletic Club.

The smooth-skating defenceman began his NHL career with the Florida Panthers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

–With files from The Associated Press’ Joe Reedy

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, of center wipes his faces as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Officials leave the ice after the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the St. Louis Blues was postponed following a medical emergency involving Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Members of the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks gather on the ice as Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston AP Photo/Michael Dwyer