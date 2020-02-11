NHL game between Blues and Ducks postponed after defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

Tuesday night’s National Hockey League game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks was postponed after the Blues’ Edmonton-born defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the game.
“Due to the medical emergency involving Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester, tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date,” the St. Louis Blues tweeted shortly before 9 p.m. MT.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Bouwmeester’s collapse, which occurred a little over halfway into the first period of the game.
The defenceman’s teammates called for medical attention right away. The Associated Press reported that Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to fall.
After Bouwmeester was taken off the bench, players from both teams went to their locker-rooms and a few minutes later an announcement was made that the game would be postponed.
The Blues have yet to release any details about Bouwmeester’s medical status.
Bouwmeester’s dad was at the game as part of the Blues’ annual fathers trip.
Bouwmeester, 36, joined the Blues in the 2012-13 season and won a Stanley Cup with the team last year. Before moving to St. Louis, he played for nearly four season with the Calgary Flames.
On Tuesday night, the Flames tweeted that their “thoughts are with Jay Bouwmeester, his family and the St. Louis Blues organization after this evening’s incident.”
Bouwmeester grew up in Edmonton where he also played minor hockey, including AAA hockey with South Side Athletic Club.
READ MORE: Calgary Flames defenceman Jay Bouwmeester traded to St. Louis
The smooth-skating defenceman began his NHL career with the Florida Panthers.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
–With files from The Associated Press’ Joe Reedy
COMMENTS