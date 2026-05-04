Winnipeg Jets’ Jonathan Toews named finalist for Masterton Trophy

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No Winnipeg Jets player has ever won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, but Jonathan Toews could be the first.

Toews, the Jets team nominee for the annual honour, was named one of three finalists for the NHL’s Masterton award on Monday.

The award goes to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

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The 38-year-old hometown product appeared in all 82 games this season after missing the previous two campaigns while recovering from the effects of long COVID.

Toews finished tied for sixth in scoring on the Jets with 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. He was 62 per cent at the faceoff circle, which was best in the league among all regular centremen.

Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres and forward Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche are the other finalists.

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No Jets player has won the award since it was first presented in 1968.

Former Jets forward Sean Monahan of the Columbus Blue Jackets won the award last year.