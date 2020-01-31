Guelph Storm snap 10-game losing streak with win in North Bay

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm snapped a 10-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 4-3 win over the North Bay Battalion.

Keegan Stevenson scored the game winner for the Storm, who also saw goals from Fedor Gordeev, Eric Uba and Matthew Papais.

Nico Daws made 17 saves in his first win since Dec. 6 after dealing with an injury and spending time with Team Canada at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in the Czech Republic.

Luke Moncada scored twice for the Battalion in front of the home crowd, and Mitchell Russell potted the other goal.

Joe Vrbetic made 31 saves in the loss.

The win improves Guelph’s record to 23-18-1-4 and moves them into sixth place in the western conference.

The Storm continue their road trip on Friday night against the Sudbury Wolves, who sit in second place in the eastern conference.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.