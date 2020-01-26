Guelph Storm losing streak at 9 games with 2 losses to Flint Firebirds

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm extended their losing streak to nine games after two losses to the Flint Firebirds.

Guelph dropped a 7-5 final at the Sleeman Centre Friday night and then fell 4-1 in Flint, Mich. Saturday night.

The first game saw Storm netminder Nico Daws allow six goals on 30 shots on his return to the crease after nursing an upper-body injury.

Eric Uba scored twice for Guelph while Cam Hillis, Andrei Bakanov and Pavel Gogolev had a goal each.

Dallas Stars top prospect Ty Dellandrea had three points for the Firebirds, including the game-winner late in the third period.

Former Storm netminder Anthony Popovich made 27 saves.

BELOW: Highlights of the Guelph Storm’s 4-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night.

The scoring dried up for the Storm during Saturday’s game with Ben McFarlane getting the lone goal and Owen Bennett making 33 saves in the loss.

Dellandrea had a hat-trick and Luke Cavallin made 26 saves for the Firebirds.

The Storm sit in seventh place of the western conference standings with a record of 22-17-1-4.

Their schedule isn’t doing them any favours with the London Knights up next on Sunday afternoon. The Knights have won their last five games and nine of their last 10.

Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY at 2 p.m.

Now 9 in a row, Flint wins 4-1, the Storm drop to 7th place, 1 point out of 8th. Dellandrea & Roberts scored for Flint in the 3rd, McFarlane had the lone Guelph goal. — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) January 26, 2020

