Orillia OPP investigating reported assault on local trail

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a reported assault that took place on a local trail Saturday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., police say the victim was walking on the trail south of Cedar Island Road when she was approached by a man who came into contact with her, causing her to fall.

According to officers, the victim sustained minor injuries and began to yell before the man fled on foot.

The man is described to have been wearing a puffy blue jacket and “hipster” style glasses, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement