Crime

Orillia OPP investigating reported assault on local trail

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 4:41 pm
File photo of an OPP badge.
File photo of an OPP badge. . Global News File

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating a reported assault that took place on a local trail Saturday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., police say the victim was walking on the trail south of Cedar Island Road when she was approached by a man who came into contact with her, causing her to fall.

READ MORE: 26-year-old charged in connection to arson in Orillia, police say

According to officers, the victim sustained minor injuries and began to yell before the man fled on foot.

The man is described to have been wearing a puffy blue jacket and “hipster” style glasses, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

