Crime

26-year-old charged in connection to arson in Orillia, police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 5:56 pm
opp
At about 8 p.m. Monday, police say they were called to investigate a fire that was contained to an apartment unit. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 26-year-old has been charged with arson following a fire at a residence on Peter Street South Monday evening.

At about 8 p.m., police say they were called to investigate a fire that was contained to an apartment unit.

According to officers, no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: 1 dead following house fire in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Mercedes Perreault, 26, from Orillia, was subsequently arrested and charged, police say.

Perreault has been remanded in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

