26-year-old charged in connection to arson in Orillia, police say

A 26-year-old has been charged with arson following a fire at a residence on Peter Street South Monday evening.

At about 8 p.m., police say they were called to investigate a fire that was contained to an apartment unit.

According to officers, no injuries were reported.

Mercedes Perreault, 26, from Orillia, was subsequently arrested and charged, police say.

Perreault has been remanded in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

