1 dead following house fire in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

One person has died following a house fire in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Orillia OPP say.

Police say they attended the scene on Line 9 North just after 10 a.m. Saturday to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

A dead body was later found inside the home, according to officers, but the identity of the deceased hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Orillia OPP say they’re assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshal in the investigation.

The scene is being held by police until the end of the investigation and the results of the autopsy have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

