Fire engulfs Sporting Life in Collingwood

A fire that broke out Monday evening left a Collingwood business with damages that are believed to be in the millions, according to the town’s fire chief.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Sporting Life on Hurontario Street at 5:55 p.m. and took about 12 hours to put out the blaze, Collingwood fire Chief Ross Parr told Global News.

“We had to have an excavator come in and take the sidewall out of [the building] and the roof off of it,” Parr said, adding that he doesn’t believe the business is salvageable.

“There were staff inside… and they all got out.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, although it started at the back of the building.

The firefighters are now leaving the scene and handing it over to the insurance company and the owner of the business.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal was consulted but won’t be pursuing the matter further because of the extent of the damages, according to Parr.

Hurontario Street was closed from Third Street to Fourth Street but reopened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Collinhwood Fire is on scene working fire on Huriontario St please avoid area pic.twitter.com/lDnFOj9CBv — Ross Parr (@RossRparr) January 27, 2020