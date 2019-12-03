Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital following Collingwood apartment blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with “serious” injuries following a fire at an apartment on Erie Street Tuesday morning, Collingwood’s deputy fire chief said.

“It was contained to one unit,” Dan Thurman said.

“We did a complete evacuation of the building.”

According to Thurman, the fire originated in the unit’s kitchen and is not considered suspicious at this time.

#CwoodOPP currently at the scene of a fire at an apartment building on Erie Street in Collingwood. One person taken to hospital with unknown injuries. — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 3, 2019

“[There’s] heavy smoke damage, water damage and fire damage within the kitchen,” he said. “The unit itself is heavily damaged.”

Thurman said the cause of the blaze and the cost of damages are unknown at this time.

Residents of the building are allowed to go back inside, he added, saying the fire has been completely extinguished.

The Office of Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating

