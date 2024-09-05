Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at vacant Balmoral Street apartments — again

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to hospital Wednesday night while battling a blaze at a vacant Balmoral Street apartment building that is very familiar to local crews because they’ve had to extinguish flames there at least five times since 2021, most recently last June.

Firefighters said they were called to the three-storey building just before 7:40 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control within about an hour.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No occupants were found in a search of the building, and the injured firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.