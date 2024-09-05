Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at vacant Balmoral Street apartments — again

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 9:14 am
1 min read
FILE - A Winnipeg fire truck. For the sixth time since 2001, crews battled a fire at the same vacant building Balmoral Street. View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg fire truck. For the sixth time since 2001, crews battled a fire at the same vacant building Balmoral Street. Michael Draven / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg firefighter was taken to hospital Wednesday night while battling a blaze at a vacant Balmoral Street apartment building that is very familiar to local crews because they’ve had to extinguish flames there at least five times since 2021, most recently last June.

Firefighters said they were called to the three-storey building just before 7:40 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control within about an hour.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No occupants were found in a search of the building, and the injured firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Residents in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood voice concerns over vacant home fires'
Residents in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood voice concerns over vacant home fires
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices