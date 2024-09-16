Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation launched after 2 killed in suspicious Winnipeg fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg fire truck is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck is seen in this file photo. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police and firefighters are investigating a suspected arson at an Atlantic Avenue building Saturday morning, which led to the death of two people.

Emergency personnel were called to the mixed-use commercial/residential building just before 3 a.m., where they found a man and woman inside. They were both rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died of their injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital in unstable condition, while others suffered more minor injuries.

“I can tell you that several other adult victims were treated for smoke inhalation, and I think they were stabilized,” Winnipeg police Const. Claude Chancey told 680 CJOB.

“In this case because there were two deaths that were resulting from this fire and it was deemed suspicious, that’s when we take over this investigation as a criminal matter.”

