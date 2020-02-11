Stand-off over near Dauphin, Man.

A person is in custody after an apparent stand-off near Dauphin.
Manitoba RCMP were called about an ‘unfolding’ incident at a home in the Eclipse area near Dauphin Tuesday morning.
Police said at the time it was believed to be an armed and barricaded situation, and RCMP negotiators were on-scene.
There was no threat to public safety, and police said they had the house contained, but were asking people to avoid the area.
At about 11 a.m., RCMP said the situation was resolved.
Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS