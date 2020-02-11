Stand-off over near Dauphin, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A person is in custody after an apparent stand-off near Dauphin.

Manitoba RCMP were called about an ‘unfolding’ incident at a home in the Eclipse area near Dauphin Tuesday morning.

Police said at the time it was believed to be an armed and barricaded situation, and RCMP negotiators were on-scene.

READ MORE: Man charged with weapons offences after standoff with Winnipeg police

There was no threat to public safety, and police said they had the house contained, but were asking people to avoid the area.

RCMP were called at 2:11am to a residence in the Eclipse area, for a female that was possibly injured. Believed to be an armed & barricaded situation. The RCMP Negotiation team and Emergency Response Team (ERT) are on scene. Further updates provided when available. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

At about 11 a.m., RCMP said the situation was resolved.

The situation in Eclipse near Dauphin has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. More details to come when available. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/kMHHR87otD — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 11, 2020

1:37 Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff