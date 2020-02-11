Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Stand-off over near Dauphin, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 11:03 am
Updated February 11, 2020 12:07 pm
Manitoba RCMP at a home in Eclipse, Man.
Manitoba RCMP at a home in Eclipse, Man. Manitoba RCMP/Twitter

A person is in custody after an apparent stand-off near Dauphin.

Manitoba RCMP were called about an ‘unfolding’ incident at a home in the Eclipse area near Dauphin Tuesday morning.

Police said at the time it was believed to be an armed and barricaded situation, and RCMP negotiators were on-scene.

READ MORE: Man charged with weapons offences after standoff with Winnipeg police

There was no threat to public safety, and police said they had the house contained, but were asking people to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 11 a.m., RCMP said the situation was resolved.

Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff
Winnipeg police respond to Brooklyn Street standoff
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceManitoba RCMPStandoffeclipseDauphinarmed and barricadedManitoba police
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.