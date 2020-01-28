Man charged with weapons offences after standoff with Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

An hours-long armed standoff that brought the Winnipeg police’s tactical support team to a West End apartment block on Monday has led to charges against a 29-year-old man.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue, where police say a man allegedly armed with a gun had barricaded himself inside a suite.

After refusing to leave the suite, police say the man eventually surrendered and was safely taken into custody around 9 p.m.

Two .177-calibre BB guns were found in the suite following the man’s arrest, according to police.

Scott Jason John Gibbs, of Winnipeg, is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon and six counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

