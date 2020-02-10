Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s daughter Simone signed by WWE, begins training

Send this page to someone via email

Simone Johnson is officially following in her dad’s footsteps.

The daughter of WWE and Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been signed by WWE Performance Center, the organization announced on Monday, and has already begun in-ring training at the Orlando, Fla., location.

READ MORE: The hardscrabble story behind Canadian wrestling legend Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson

The centre took to Twitter to share the breaking news, writing: “@SimoneGJohnson, daughter of @TheRock and @DanyGarciaCo, has reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin training. #WWENow @WWEPC.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy,” Simone said in a statement.

If the 18-year-old makes it to the big league roster, she’d be the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. She follows in the footsteps of dad The Rock, grandfather Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, who died Jan. 15 at age 75, and great-grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia.

Simone is under the training of head coach Matt Bloom and assistant head coach Sarah Amato, who both spoke highly of her work ethic and passion in video interviews shared by WWE.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WWE SmackDown

“I’ve seen a lot of heart and passion and I wouldn’t have expected anything less,” Amato said.

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” Bloom said. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

The Rock has yet to comment on the news, but mom Dany Garcia has. Garcia took to Twitter to share the pride she has for the child she shares with Johnson, writing that “it’s been the blessing of my life to watch you grow.”

Story continues below advertisement

“While the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn,” Garcia continued. “Congrats my love on living your dream.”

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca