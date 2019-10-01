Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WWE SmackDown

After more than six years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will officially return to the wrestling ring.

On Monday, the Jumanji star tweeted that he would be appearing on the Oct. 4 season premiere of WWE SmackDown.

“Finally,” he wrote. “I come back home to my @WWE universe. This Friday night, I’ll return for our debut of SmackDown!”

The Rock, 47, last appeared on SmackDown in January 2013, which, at the time, was the star’s first appearance on the show in more than a decade.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

“There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp,” his tweet continued. “And there’s no place like home.”

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ confirmed for a 4th season on Netflix

Though The Rock is a 10-time world wrestling champion, he has not been an active member of the WWE’s expansive roster in years. Since his last SmackDown performance, he’s made only a handful of appearances at other wrestling events — both in and out of the ring.

His most recent wrestling match was on April 3, 2016 during WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas, and it was the shortest recorded WrestleMania fight to date.

The Rock took down then-Wyatt family member Erick Rowan with a “rock bottom” — one of his longtime signature moves — before pinning Rowan down in only six seconds.

WATCH: ‘The Rock’ joins Hawaiian protesters against telescope

In August, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Hobbs & Shaw actor admitted that although he misses wrestling, he had “quietly retired” from it.

READ MORE: Green Day partners with NHL, unveils new hockey anthem

However, it seems The Rock may have a few fights left in him.

The star proceeded to share his excitement and gratitude over returning to SmackDown in a later Instagram post.

“I’ve been quite the lucky SOB to have such a transcendent career above and well beyond my wildest of dreams. I’ve been blessed with many honours over the years,” he wrote.

SmackDown debuted in April 1999 and has hosted The Rock over the years. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the title for the popular wrestling show itself came from one of his most popular onstage catchphrases: “Lay the smack down.”

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

The Rock also stars and serves as an executive producer on HBO’s Ballers.

It was recently revealed that the show’s fifth season would be its last. The season premiered last week, and the remaining episodes will air every Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The 20th-anniversary SmackDown broadcast takes place this Friday, Oct. 4.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis