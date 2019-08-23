‘Ballers,’ starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, to end with Season 5

Ballers is coming to an end after their upcoming Season 5.

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, star and executive producer of the HBO series, announced the news on Instagram in a video.

“Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO’s Ballers. My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names,” Johnson captioned the video.

“To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show. I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of Ballers.

This SUNDAY on @HBO. @SevenBucksProd.”

“It has been an honour to do, it has been an honour to produce, and it has been an honour to deliver to you guys, the fans,” Johnson said of the football comedy.

Johnson stars in the series as Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player who navigates his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players.

Ballers cast includes Rob Corddry as Joe Krutel, David Washington as Ricky Jerret, Omar Miller as Charles Greane, Donovan W. Carter as Vernon Littlefield, Troy Garity as Jason Antolotti, and London Brown as Reggie.

The Ballers Season 5 premiere airs on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.