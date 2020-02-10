Huntsville OPP say they’ve seen an increase in impaired drivers recently

Send this page to someone via email

Huntsville OPP say they’ve seen an increase in impaired drivers over the last two weeks.

Most recently, last Tuesday, police say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic offence and found that the driver had been drinking. Trevor Summers-Arndt, 44, from Lake of Bays, Ont., was subsequently charged with operation while impaired and having over 80 milligrams of alcohol for every 100 millimetres of blood.

That same day, officers say they noticed a car parked in an area where there were recent thefts. An officer approached the vehicle and found that the driver had been drinking, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old from Huntsville, Ont., was charged with operation while impaired and over 80, police say.

According to OPP, both of the accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 11.

On Jan. 31, police say they were called to a crash on Highway 60 in Lake of Bays, Ont. According to officers, witnesses were concerned that the driver had been drinking.

Officers say they confirmed the driver was impaired and subsequently charged Matthew Durr, 47, from Lake of Bays, Ont., with operation while impaired and over 80.

Several days before, on Jan. 24, Huntsville OPP say they were notified of a “suspicious” vehicle that was parked in the Otter Lake area of Lake of Bays, Ont. Police say they stopped the car on Marina Road and subsequently charged Michael West, 37, from Huntsville, Ont., with operation while impaired and over 80.

According to police, Durr and West will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 19.

The same day, OPP say they also stopped a car on Muskoka Road 3 North and found that the driver had been drinking. Following the investigation, police say Tyler Kuittinen, 20, from Melancthon, Ont., was issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension and a provincial offence notice for being a G2 driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Huntsville OPP are reminding residents that no amount of alcohol or drugs are safe while driving.

