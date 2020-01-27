Huntsville OPP investigating break-ins at Muskoka Road 117 property in Lake of Bays

Send this page to someone via email

Huntsville OPP say they’re investigating several reported break-ins at a property in Lake of Bays, Ont.

On Friday, police say they were called to a property on Muskoka Road 117 after unknown suspects entered three buildings.

Once the suspects were inside, officers say they caused damage to the building’s contents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

