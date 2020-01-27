Menu

Crime

Huntsville OPP investigating break-ins at Muskoka Road 117 property in Lake of Bays

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 5:31 pm
On Friday, police say they were called to a property on Muskoka Road 117 after unknown suspects entered three buildings on the property. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Huntsville OPP say they’re investigating several reported break-ins at a property in Lake of Bays, Ont.

On Friday, police say they were called to a property on Muskoka Road 117 after unknown suspects entered three buildings.

READ MORE: Missing 45-year-old man found dead: Huntsville OPP

Once the suspects were inside, officers say they caused damage to the building’s contents.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

