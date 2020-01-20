Missing 45-year-old man found dead: Huntsville OPP

A 45-year-old North Perth man who was reported missing was found dead late Monday morning, Huntsville OPP say.
On Sunday, officers say they were called to help find a man who was last known to be in the Hoodstown Shores Road area in Huntsville, Ont.
The deceased man, who was found by police at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, has been identified as Casey Bast, officers say.
Currently, the death isn’t being investigated as suspicious, according to Huntsville OPP Const. Jeff Handsor.
Handsor said the body was recovered from the water.
A post-mortem has been ordered by the coroner, and the investigation will continue under the Office of the Chief Coroner.
