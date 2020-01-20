Menu

Crime

Missing 45-year-old man found dead: Huntsville OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 4:45 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 4:50 pm
On Sunday, officers say they were called to help find a missing man, who was last known to be in the Hoodstown Shores Road area in Huntsville, Ont.
On Sunday, officers say they were called to help find a missing man, who was last known to be in the Hoodstown Shores Road area in Huntsville, Ont. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A 45-year-old North Perth man who was reported missing was found dead late Monday morning, Huntsville OPP say.

On Sunday, officers say they were called to help find a man who was last known to be in the Hoodstown Shores Road area in Huntsville, Ont.

The deceased man, who was found by police at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, has been identified as Casey Bast, officers say.

Currently, the death isn’t being investigated as suspicious, according to Huntsville OPP Const. Jeff Handsor.

Handsor said the body was recovered from the water.

A post-mortem has been ordered by the coroner, and the investigation will continue under the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Drone footage shows rising water levels as Huntsville deals with ‘most devastating flooding since 2013’
