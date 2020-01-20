Missing 45-year-old man found dead: Huntsville OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 45-year-old North Perth man who was reported missing was found dead late Monday morning, Huntsville OPP say.

On Sunday, officers say they were called to help find a man who was last known to be in the Hoodstown Shores Road area in Huntsville, Ont.

The deceased man, who was found by police at about 11:40 a.m. Monday, has been identified as Casey Bast, officers say.

READ MORE: Huntsville OPP investigating alleged vehicle theft

Currently, the death isn’t being investigated as suspicious, according to Huntsville OPP Const. Jeff Handsor.

Handsor said the body was recovered from the water.

A post-mortem has been ordered by the coroner, and the investigation will continue under the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Drone footage shows rising water levels as Huntsville deals with ‘most devastating flooding since 2013’ Drone footage shows rising water levels as Huntsville deals with ‘most devastating flooding since 2013’