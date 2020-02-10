Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian among 66 new cases of coronavirus aboard Japan cruise ship: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2020 6:05 am
Updated February 10, 2020 6:07 am
Japan Coast Guard's patrol boat, left, is brought alongside the cruise ship Diamond Princess to take passengers tested positive for coronavirus to hospitals off Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.
Japan Coast Guard's patrol boat, left, is brought alongside the cruise ship Diamond Princess to take passengers tested positive for coronavirus to hospitals off Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Hiroko Harima/Kyodo News via AP)

Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among an additional 66 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.

The company says in a release issued early Monday morning that the positive test results were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and that it is following the ministry’s “disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.”

READ MORE: ‘A perfect setup’: Virus outbreaks common on cruise ships, experts say

This latest case raises to eight the number of Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess who have contracted the new virus.

The other seven were earlier taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

Coronavirus outbreak: Couple on cruise ship trying to ‘keep busy’ as quarantine continues
Coronavirus outbreak: Couple on cruise ship trying to ‘keep busy’ as quarantine continues

The federal government said Sunday that it was monitoring the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on the Diamond Princess and another cruise ship anchored off Hong Kong.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said in a statement Sunday that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the outbreak — who are quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., have exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruschina viruscoronavirus newswuhan chinaDiamond Princesscanadians coronavirusCanadians Diamond Princesscanadians cruise coronaviruscoronavirus canadianscoronavirus canadians cruise
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.