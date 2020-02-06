Menu

Health

Quebec health officials urge travellers returning from Hubei to quarantine themselves

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 9:28 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 9:34 pm
WATCH: Passengers landing in Montreal from Beijing submit to self-imposed quarantine

Quebec public health authorities are asking travellers returning from the Chinese province of Hubei to self-impose a voluntary 14-day isolation to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

However, Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, emphasized on Thursday that there is currently no case of the virus in the province.

According to Arruda, the recommendation of a self-imposed isolation period applies to 70 people across the country.

READ MORE: Japan finds 41 new cases of coronavirus on cruise ship as China death toll rises to 636

The request applies to all travellers returning to the country on Air China’s Thursday afternoon flight from Beijing to Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport. All passengers were tested prior to boarding the plane and showed no signs of being infected.

Passengers are regardless asked to stay home, not go to work, not take public transportation and to avoid exposing older immunosuppressed people who would be much more vulnerable to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a matter of taking precaution, Arruda said.

Travellers returning from other Chinese provinces are asked to call 811, Info Santé, if they present flu-like symptoms, but they are not asked to abide by the 14-day quarantine.

The chances of people who currently have mild or even severe respiratory infections having a flu, pneumonia or any other virus is exceedingly high compared to the risk of having the coronavirus, as the virus has not reached Quebec, Arruda said.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Canadians tracking infectious diseases with data and AI
