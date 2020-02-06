Spiked fences, railings a danger to wildlife: B.C. Conservation Officer Service

Send this page to someone via email

Have a spiked fence or railing and live near wildlife?

If you do, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking that you retrofit it to something safer, to prevent possible animal impalement.

In a social media post on Thursday, the provincial wildlife agency said the department has had several calls recently regarding deer becoming impaled by pointed wrought-iron fences.

Spiked fences can be very dangerous to deer & other wildlife. CO's have dealt with several calls recently where deer have become impaled – it's happening across B.C. Retrofits can make a big difference. Learn more here: https://t.co/jBWaPqTE3r #BCCOS #Nanaimo #Kelowna #Victoria pic.twitter.com/b2WRBOrwEo — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) February 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“We will spare you the graphic images, but spiked fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves,” the B.C. COS said in the Facebook post.

“In many cases, they die stuck on the fence or conservation officers are forced to euthanize them to end their misery. This situation is happening in communities across the province.”

The post continued, saying “wrought-iron fences are commonly seen as causing injuries to deer, but many railing patterns, particularly those with pointed pickets rising above the top rail, are the most likely to hurt an animal.

“There are simple design modifications to fencing installations or retrofits for existing wrought iron fencing that can make a big difference.”

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for more information.

According to Wildsafe B.C., “solid fencing (such as wood panel fences) help deter deer, as they usually will not jump a fence unless they can see where they will land.”

Oh deer! Christmas might be over, but it appears not all the decorations have been put away – pls be careful where you hang your lights, hammocks & netting. In Kimberley, #BCCOS safely freed this mule deer buck from its hang-up. If you see an entangled deer, call the #RAPP line. pic.twitter.com/Hk5bNeyBl4 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement