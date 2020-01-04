Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan conservation officer frees deer locked with another buck

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 4:11 pm
Updated January 4, 2020 4:12 pm
Saskatchewan conservation officer frees deer locked with another buck
WATCH: A white-tail deer gets locked together with another buck.

It was quite the struggle for a white-tail deer in southern Saskatchewan who was locked together with another buck that was already dead.

The incident happened Dec. 18 in Rowan’s Ravine near Southey.

Conservation officers were called to the area as the live deer couldn’t get free from a dead buck that was partially eaten by coyotes.

READ MORE: B.C. conservation officers rescue deer entangled by toboggan: ‘Thankfully it was not injured’

Upon arrival, conservation officers noticed the deer was in distress.

“The surrounding ground was disturbed in a wide area around the deer, indicating that the deer had been struggling to get free for quite some time,” said the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers in a statement published on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: Girl, 9, and her father shot dead after being mistaken for deer while hunting

Story continues below advertisement

An officer ended up shooting the locked antlers.

“The officer was able to get within about 15 metres of the deer, and using her patrol shotgun loaded with a lead slug, was able to shoot the locked antlers, breaking the deer apart. The deer, once freed from his dead weight, ran off towards a valley to recover from its stressful ordeal,” said the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WildlifecoyotesConservation OfficerSOUTHERN SASKATCHEWANSoutheybuckRowan’s RavineSaskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.