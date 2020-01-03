B.C. conservation officers rescue deer entangled by toboggan: ‘Thankfully it was not injured’

A deer in B.C.’s Interior that was entangled by a toboggan was freed, thanks to help from conservation officers.
In a Twitter post on Friday, the BC Conservation Officer Service says a hiker in the Williams Lake area came across the deer, whose antlers appeared to ensnared by a toboggan.
The hiker called the provincial government’s report all poachers and polluters (RAPP) hotline to alert local conservation officers, who then sped to the scene on a snowmobile.
A short video clip shows the deer frantically trying to free itself from the toboggan.
“Thankfully it was not injured,” said the BCCOS tweet.
Global News has reached out for more information regarding the incident.
