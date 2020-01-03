Menu

Environment

B.C. conservation officers rescue deer entangled by toboggan: ‘Thankfully it was not injured’

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 5:21 pm
Deer in B.C.’s Interior entangled with toboggan
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a deer that was entangled with a toboggan was rescued by conservation officers after a hiker spotted the animal trying to free itself from the sled.

A deer in B.C.’s Interior that was entangled by a toboggan was freed, thanks to help from conservation officers.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the BC Conservation Officer Service says a hiker in the Williams Lake area came across the deer, whose antlers appeared to ensnared by a toboggan.

The hiker called the provincial government’s report all poachers and polluters (RAPP) hotline to alert local conservation officers, who then sped to the scene on a snowmobile.

A short video clip shows the deer frantically trying to free itself from the toboggan.

“Thankfully it was not injured,” said the BCCOS tweet.

“[Conservation ofifcers) tranquilized the deer, cut it free [and] watched it prance away.”

Global News has reached out for more information regarding the incident.

Environment BC Nature Deer Williams Lake Cariboo Conservation Officer BC Conservation Officer Service toboggan freed deer
