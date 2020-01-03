B.C. conservation officers rescue deer entangled by toboggan: ‘Thankfully it was not injured’

Send this page to someone via email

A deer in B.C.’s Interior that was entangled by a toboggan was freed, thanks to help from conservation officers.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the BC Conservation Officer Service says a hiker in the Williams Lake area came across the deer, whose antlers appeared to ensnared by a toboggan.

The hiker called the provincial government’s report all poachers and polluters (RAPP) hotline to alert local conservation officers, who then sped to the scene on a snowmobile.

While hiking in #WilliamsLake a resident came across a deer tangled up with a toboggan & called the #RAPP line #BCCOS used a snowmobile to get to the deer as fast as possible. Thankfully, it was not injured. CO’s tranquilized the deer, cut it free & watched it prance away. pic.twitter.com/yLuAt9q0wR — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 3, 2020

A short video clip shows the deer frantically trying to free itself from the toboggan.

“Thankfully it was not injured,” said the BCCOS tweet.

“[Conservation ofifcers) tranquilized the deer, cut it free [and] watched it prance away.”

Global News has reached out for more information regarding the incident.

