Conservation officers investigating after grizzly bear found shot dead in Skeena River

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) is investigating, after an angler found a grizzly bear shot to death near Terrace.

Conservation Officer Michael Geuze said the young male grizzly was found in the Skeena River on Friday, just east of the northern B.C. community.

Geuze said none of the bear’s parts that might be popular with poachers, such as its paws or head, had been taken.

He added it was too soon to tell if someone had shot the bear in self defence.

He said officers hadn’t been aware that this particular bear was even in the area, and said there had been no recent uptick in reports of negative interactions with grizzlies.

Geuze said the COS is hoping to speak with anyone who has information about the shooting, and is urging the person who shot the bear to come forward to help explain what happened.

B.C. banned the commercial hunting of grizzlies in 2017.