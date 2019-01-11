Edmonton places moratorium on custom fences similar to those that impaled deer

The City of Edmonton has placed a moratorium on the use of certain custom fences, similar to those in Cameron Heights that impaled two deer late last year.

In November, at least two deer were euthanized after becoming caught in fences in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood. The black metal fencing, which lines much of the River Pointe community, has sharp arrowheads at the top of the posts.

The city said Friday that decisions for proposals on custom fences in new neighbourhoods that are of a similar design to the one in Cameron Heights will be put on hold until a city review of the design and construction standards is complete.

“The review and update of the standards, including revisions to the fencing requirements to mitigate conflict with wildlife, is anticipated to be complete in spring 2019,” city spokesperson Karen Burgess said in a emailed statement.

Cameron Heights borders the river valley and it isn’t uncommon to see wildlife in the area.

Residents told Global News in November they had heard of at least four deer and one moose that had been impaled by the fence.

Video shows a deer trying to free itself after becoming stuck in a fence in Cameron Heights. The deer was later euthanized.

After the incidents in November, a petition garnered hundreds of signatures from area residents calling on the developer to make changes to the fence. Delta Square Developments would not to comment on the situation.

At the time, the City of Edmonton said it was in contact with the contractor working with the developer in hopes of coming up with possible solutions.