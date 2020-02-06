Hamilton politicians keep province’s feet to the fire over LRT cash

Send this page to someone via email

City councillors are seeking assurances that no portion of the $1 billion that was originally dedicated to Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) project will be redirected to construction projects on provincial highways.

Councillors approved a motion to that effect on Wednesday and they are aiming the message at the Hamilton Transportation Task Force, a five-person group appointed by the provincial government following the cancellation of Hamilton’s LRT line, which was to have run from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney charged the task force with recommending to the Doug Ford government how the $1 billion that had been earmarked for LRT, should otherwise be allocated.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says council’s motion stresses that the money needs to be spent on “Hamilton-approved projects”, not “giving the province a pass on their other responsibilities.”

Eisenberger adds that “I don’t want to be offloading any of the provincial responsibilities, locally.”

The debate followed an attempt by Ancaster Councillor Lloyd Ferguson to have a long-desired Highway 403 on-ramp from Wilson Street included in the city’s list of desired projects.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark was among the majority of councillors who rejected Ferguson’s bid, insisting that “the province is supposed to pay their portion of those interchanges and so if we acquiesce to that then we’re letting them off the hook.”

The motion approved by city councillors also adds the “greening” of Hamilton’s transit fleet and electric vehicle charging stations to Hamilton’s list of ideas that it believes the transportation task force should consider funding from the $1 billion commitment.

Task Force Chair Tony Valeri, during an interview on CHML’s Bill Kelly Show on Thursday morning, ensured that the city’s voice will be heard as they prepare their recommendations for the provincial government.

Valeri says that not only does Hamilton City Manager Janette Smith sit on the five-person panel, but that their ranking or list of suggested projects will tie back to council priorities and the city-approved 10-year transit strategy.

Valeri also stresses they are working towards one main goal, as laid out in their terms of reference, which is ensuring that the money is spent in a way that is of “substantial benefit” to the residents of Hamilton.

