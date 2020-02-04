Menu

Crime

Catalytic converters stolen from Brant County auto recycler: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 9:27 pm
Anyone with information on the recent thefts in Brant County can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Don Mitchell

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Brant County say a number of catalytic converters were targeted in a theft from an auto yard on Monday morning.

Investigators allege that either someone or a number of people broke into A1 Auto Recyclers at 106 Old Onondaga East and stole an unspecified number of converters from vehicles parked inside a fenced compound.

READ MORE: Spike in exhaust device thefts from Hamilton vehicles has police concerned

Police say the recycler reported the thefts around 8:15 a.m. on Monday morning. Detectives currently have no suspect information, but believe the units were stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning.

OPP Const. Ken Johson told Global News it’s the second time in a month a catalytic converter was stolen from a business likely between late Sunday night and Monday morning.

A closer look at the problem of thieves targeting catalytic converters
On Jan. 8, Brantford Motorcycle on Colborne Street West reported that a catalytic converter was cut out of a parked cube van and believed to have been taken during the overnight hours of Jan. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Recently, catalytic converters have become a common target for thieves in southern Ontario. In October, Hamilton police say 61 converters were stolen in the city since May 2019.

READ MORE: 3 facing charges after catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

Dave McDonald, president of Bodyline Auto Recyclers, told Global News in October that catalytic converters have “high-value metals” that can be easily sold to scrap metal yards.

“It’s worth more than gold an ounce,” said McDonald.

“It’s palladium, rhodium … let’s put it this way, the motivation for them to do it is definitely the scrap metal and any scrap metal dealer would buy it.”

Anyone with information on the recent thefts in Brant County can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

