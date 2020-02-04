3 facing charges after catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing more than 30 charges after an Edmontonian called police, saying they were witnessing a catalytic converter theft in process.

At around 5:25 on Tuesday morning, police were called to the area of 13 Avenue and 56 Street. A witness reported seeing a man cutting something off from under a parked vehicle.

The witness then followed the suspects until police were able to intercept their vehicle near Highway 21 and Highway 14.

Three people inside the suspect truck were taken into custody. When police searched the truck, they reportedly found several cutting saws and 10 catalytic converters.

Police estimate the cost to repair and replace the vehicle part for those 10 victims will be about $3,000 per repair.

Keith James Dowding, 36, Patrick Leonard Mannchen, 37, and Lorelei Dawn Noesworthy, 35, are each facing 10 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, among other charges.

A total of 37 charges were laid against the three.

Police are working to identify who the 10 stolen catalytic converters belong to.