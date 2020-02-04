Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 facing charges after catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 4, 2020 4:46 pm
What can be done about theft of catalytic converters in Edmonton?
WATCH (Dec. 19, 2019): Sarah Ryan looks at the growing problem of thieves targeting catalytic converters in Edmonton and what can be done about the problem.

Three people are facing more than 30 charges after an Edmontonian called police, saying they were witnessing a catalytic converter theft in process.

At around 5:25 on Tuesday morning, police were called to the area of 13 Avenue and 56 Street. A witness reported seeing a man cutting something off from under a parked vehicle.

READ MORE: Edmonton repair shop steps in after catalytic converter stolen from seniors’ centre bus

The witness then followed the suspects until police were able to intercept their vehicle near Highway 21 and Highway 14.

Three people inside the suspect truck were taken into custody. When police searched the truck, they reportedly found several cutting saws and 10 catalytic converters.

Edmonton seniors home hit by catalytic converter thieves

Police estimate the cost to repair and replace the vehicle part for those 10 victims will be about $3,000 per repair.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: More than 320 catalytic converters stolen in Edmonton since October

Keith James Dowding, 36, Patrick Leonard Mannchen, 37, and Lorelei Dawn Noesworthy, 35, are each facing 10 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, among other charges.

A total of 37 charges were laid against the three.

Police are working to identify who the 10 stolen catalytic converters belong to.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeCatalytic convertercatalytic converter theftsEdmonton catalytic converter theftsEdmonton catalytic converter theft chargesKeith DowdingLorelei NoseworthyPatrick Mannchen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.