Weather: Snow starting to blanket Central, North Okanagan

In less than an hour, streets in the Central and North Okanagan went from being bare to snow-covered and slippery on Tuesday morning.
Earlier in the day, Environment Canada was calling for two to four centimetres of snow, albeit near noon.
By 9:30 a.m., light snow began falling, with heavier amounts starting just after 10 a.m.
The national weather agency was also calling for southerly winds, gusting between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour, along with a high of -2 C (-11 C with windchill) and an overnight low of -5 (-13 with windchill).
For Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow during the day of up to five centimetres plus 15 km/h winds and a high of -1 (-6 with the windchill).
In the South Okanagan, cloudy skies were looming as of 10:30 a.m., but snow had yet to fall.
In related news, flights at Kelowna International Airport are being impacted.
As of 11:15 a.m., eight arriving flights had either been cancelled or delayed, while eight departing flights had either been delayed or cancelled.
Meanwhile, southern B.C. was bracing for heavy snowfall, and several snowfall warnings are in effect for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.
