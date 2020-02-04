Metro Vancouver braces for another round of snow that could impact afternoon commute

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready for another blast of winter weather.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Tuesday.

Light snow is expected during the morning commute, leading to minimal delays on the roads. The snow is expected to pick up steam later Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, which could make the evening commute a challenge.

“Snow will increase this morning and by mid-afternoon most places will have 10 centimetres of fresh snow on the ground,” Global News chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“Southern sections closer to Tsawwassen, maybe South Delta, White Rock, [there will be] a lot less there with some rain mixed in. Higher elevations of Metro Vancouver by early evening could easily pick up 20 centimetres.”

A small number of Metro Vancouver schools are closed Tuesday due to the snow.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Howe Sound and parts of Vancouver Island.

TransLink is warning commuters about possible transit delays on Tuesday. Extra staff will be deployed to SkyTrain stations across Metro Vancouver in an effort to prevent the door-closing issues that led to significant transit delays last month.

The City of Vancouver has opened four warming centres.