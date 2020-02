Send this page to someone via email

The following schools are closed Tuesday February 4th in Metro Vancouver, due to the snow.

Universities-Colleges

SFU-Burnaby, Surrey, and Vancouver campuses (classes cancelled, buildings to remain open)

Surrey

Surrey Christian School-all camp

John Knox Christian School – delayed start at 10am

Burnaby

John Knox Christian School -delayed start at 10 am

