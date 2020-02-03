‘Significant snow’ in the forecast for Lower Mainland on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Another winter blast is rolling into the South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “significant snow” for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says snowfall is expected to arrive in Metro Vancouver between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region,” reads the weather statement.

4:09 Vancouver’s snow response protocol under review. Vancouver’s snow response protocol under review.

“The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation.”

Snowfall amounts could vary between five and 20 centimetres. The highest amounts are expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, where Environment Canada says the snow will persist into Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“Once the snow begins, it looks like the snow will continue into the afternoon and could make the afternoon commute very challenging,” said Schalle.

TransLink said it will be operating the Millennium Line in four-car configurations because of the snow, which will increase capacity but reduce frequency of trains.

Story continues below advertisement

Commuters are being warned to dress warmly and plan extra time into their trip.

The agency says warmer air will move into Vancouver Island Tuesday afternoon, bringing rain.

That rain is expected to move across the remainder of the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, by Wednesday.