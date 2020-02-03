Okanagan weather: swath of snow slides in

The first work week of February kicked off on a cool note with wind chills as low as -7 C to start the day under cloudy skies.
Sunny breaks began filtering in during the day on Monday as temperatures climb from around -3 C toward the freezing mark to finish the day.
The mercury takes a nose dive into Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies, dipping close to minus double digits with wind chills pushing into the minus teens.
Clouds quickly slide in by morning, which will help warm the region to around -2 C in the afternoon as a swath of snow swings into the valley bottom by the end of the day.
Most of the snow will fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the valley bottom with up to 5 centimetres possible before it transitions to rain during the day on Wednesday.
Temperatures should manage to climb back above freezing late Wednesday afternoon and during the day for the rest of the week as pockets of precipitation stick around through Saturday.
Mostly cloudy skies accompany the snow with some clearing possible late Friday before clouds return on Saturday.
