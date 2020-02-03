Menu

Crime

Young rapper among 3 people killed in weekend shooting at Airbnb, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 4:29 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 4:34 pm
Toronto Airbnb party fatalities prompt calls for change
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Airbnb party fatalities prompt calls for change

Toronto police say a young rapper was among the three men killed in a shooting in a downtown highrise over the weekend.

Police say the shooters are among the dead, but only two of the deaths are considered homicides.

Const. Alex Li says the third death remains under investigation, with post-mortem examination results expected soon.

READ MORE: 3 fatally shot, 2 injured during ‘social gathering’ at downtown Toronto Airbnb

Police have said they found two guns at the scene of the shooting, which started inside a condominium that was being rented out through Airbnb and then spilled out into the hallway.

Li says Tyronne Noseworthy, 19, who performed under the name fourty4double0 with the TallUp Twinz, was was shot and killed.

Jalen Colley, 21, and Joshua Gibson-Skeir, 20, both of Brampton, Ont., were identified as the two others who died.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto police identify 3 people shot dead at Airbnb, say no outstanding suspects
Toronto police identify 3 people shot dead at Airbnb, say no outstanding suspects

A fourth person suffered serious injuries after being shot while a fifth person suffered minor injuries.

Police say they expect to update the public on the shooting once their investigation is complete.

READ MORE: ‘This was not the first time’: Renewed calls for action after 3 shot dead at Toronto Airbnb

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto shootingtoronto police serviceToronto gun violenceToronto Murderairbnb shootingAirbnb shooting TorontoCity Place shooting
