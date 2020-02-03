33-year-old from Belleville facing arson, assault charges following Tweed house fire

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a person with arson and assault after a house burned down in Tweed, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to the house fire on Sulphide Road at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

After two days of investigation, Belleville police ended up arresting one person in the city of Belleville.

OPP are not releasing the identity of the accused, since it could possibly identify the family whose home burned down.

Nevertheless, a GoFundMe has been started to help the victims of the fire, one of whom was listed as Curtis Mahseredjian.

“This family needs our support to replace the family home that was burned down in an unfortunate fire,” wrote Colin Daniel-Slimmon, who did not want to comment for this story.

“Please help us raise money to give them back their home.”

The 33-year-old Belleville person accused of starting the fire was charged with arson, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a recognizance.

