1 dead in west-end Toronto house fire, firefighter injured due to ‘extreme heat conditions’

A person has been pronounced dead and a firefighter has received minor injuries after a two-alarm house fire in Toronto’s west end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Stallion Place, west of Highway 27 and north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 9:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told reporters the victim was found dead inside the home.

Jessop said the intensity of the blaze, which he called “well and deep-seeded,” made it difficult for firefighters to respond to.

“Our helmets have been melted. Our bunker suits did their job and protected our staff, but they have been significantly damaged. As I said, this fire has been significant,” he said, adding a shed behind the home melted.

“All contents in this building ignited, and so the temperature in that building certainly exceeded 1000 degrees tonight.” Tweet This

Jessop said the injured firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries due to “extreme heat conditions.”

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said two other people were treated and assessed by paramedics.

As of Wednesday night, Jessop said it was too early to identify the cause, the origin and the circumstances of the fire.

He said Toronto police, Toronto Fire Service and the Office of the Fire Marshal have begun an investigation, adding they need to take a “scientific, systematic approach.”

Although there was no indication it was related to the fire, Jessop encouraged residents to ensure their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are operating.