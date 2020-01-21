Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Amherstview man charged with arson following fire in garage

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 11:39 am
An Amherstview man was charged with arson after he allegedly refused to allow emergency responders to enter his garage, where police say he lit a fire in a barrel.
An Amherstview man was charged with arson after he allegedly refused to allow emergency responders to enter his garage, where police say he lit a fire in a barrel. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Lennox and Addington OPP and Loyalist firefighters were called to an Amherstview home to respond to a fire in a garage on Monday, only to have the owner of the home refuse to allow authorities inside to quell the flames, according to provincial police.

OPP say a resident of the home on Manitou Crescent, 51-year-old John Woodman, was burning something inside a barrel in his garage, and a small fire spread outside the barrel.

READ MORE: Loyalist Township firefighters battle barn blaze in Wilton, Ont.

An elderly woman was inside the home. Woodman would not allow firefighters inside the garage or the home, authorities say.

OPP were called, and the man allegedly jumped out the back window of the home and ran to Highway 33, where officers caught up with him and arrested him.

According to OPP, the man told officers he lit the fire in his garage to keep warm while he and a friend hung out in the garage. But OPP say that spaceheaters were found operating in the garage.

Story continues below advertisement
Man charged for allegedly crashing car into two homes in Amherstview
Man charged for allegedly crashing car into two homes in Amherstview

Police say they also found that the man was in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

He was charged with:

  • mischief under $5,000
  • mischief endangering life
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of cocaine
  • arson, damage to property
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lennox and Addington OPPLoyalist FireL&A OPPfire loyalistAmherstview crimeAmherstview arsonarson amherstviewcrime amherstviewfire amherstviewfire amherstview arsonloyalist firefighters
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.