Amherstview man charged with arson following fire in garage

Send this page to someone via email

Lennox and Addington OPP and Loyalist firefighters were called to an Amherstview home to respond to a fire in a garage on Monday, only to have the owner of the home refuse to allow authorities inside to quell the flames, according to provincial police.

OPP say a resident of the home on Manitou Crescent, 51-year-old John Woodman, was burning something inside a barrel in his garage, and a small fire spread outside the barrel.

An elderly woman was inside the home. Woodman would not allow firefighters inside the garage or the home, authorities say.

OPP were called, and the man allegedly jumped out the back window of the home and ran to Highway 33, where officers caught up with him and arrested him.

According to OPP, the man told officers he lit the fire in his garage to keep warm while he and a friend hung out in the garage. But OPP say that spaceheaters were found operating in the garage.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Man charged for allegedly crashing car into two homes in Amherstview Man charged for allegedly crashing car into two homes in Amherstview

Police say they also found that the man was in possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

He was charged with:

mischief under $5,000

mischief endangering life

possession of methamphetamine

possession of cocaine

arson, damage to property