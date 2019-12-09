Loyalist Township firefighters battle barn blaze in Wilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Loyalist Township firefighters were called to a large barn fire on Simmons Road in Wilton on Monday afternoon.

Simmons road is closed inVillage of Wilton due to a barn fire pic.twitter.com/cHMYr6QuXp — Loyalist Fire (@LoyalistFire) December 9, 2019

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire chief Fred Stephenson said it’s likely that fire crews will need all night to put out the blaze, since the barn was so large and was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Stephenson said there were four ponies in the barn that managed to escape safely.

Simmons Road was closed between County Road 6 and Frisk Road to deal with a downed hydro wire, but several fire stations, including those from Odessa and Amherstview, and Kingston Fire and Rescue, were called in to assist.

Smoke is beginning to fill the Village if Wilton. Loyalist Fire say it’s caused by a barn fire. Simmons Rd. is closed from County Rd. 6 to Fisk Rd. @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/Zg2lVuI2Qy — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) December 9, 2019

The barn is also not close to any surrounding buildings, so Stephenson said the flames were not in danger of spreading.

At this time, the chief said its unclear what started the fire, and they’re unlikely to know the cause until the flames are extinguished later in the evening or tomorrow morning.

