Canada

Loyalist Township firefighters battle barn blaze in Wilton, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 5:20 pm
A large barn caught fire in Wilton, Ont., on Monday afternoon. Loyalist fire chief Fred Stephenson says it may take all night to put out the flames.
A large barn caught fire in Wilton, Ont., on Monday afternoon. Loyalist fire chief Fred Stephenson says it may take all night to put out the flames. Submitted

Loyalist Township firefighters were called to a large barn fire on Simmons Road in Wilton on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire chief Fred Stephenson said it’s likely that fire crews will need all night to put out the blaze, since the barn was so large and was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

Stephenson said there were four ponies in the barn that managed to escape safely.

Simmons Road was closed between County Road 6 and Frisk Road to deal with a downed hydro wire, but several fire stations, including those from Odessa and Amherstview, and Kingston Fire and Rescue, were called in to assist.

The barn is also not close to any surrounding buildings, so Stephenson said the flames were not in danger of spreading.

Fire at Mount Albert farm destroys historic barn

At this time, the chief said its unclear what started the fire, and they’re unlikely to know the cause until the flames are extinguished later in the evening or tomorrow morning.

