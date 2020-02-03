Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted for murder, shot by Toronto officers during ‘interaction’ dies of injuries: SIU

By Michael Furtado , Catherine McDonald and Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:02 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 4:04 pm
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Scarborough apartment, homicide unit investigating
WATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Police Homicide Squad is probing the death of a woman at a Scarborough apartment building. A fire broke out in the 18th floor unit she was found in. Catherine McDonald reports. (Jan. 13)

A 37-year-old-man who was injured in a police-involved shooting in Scarborough last month has died, according to a statement from Ontario’s police watchdog on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers were monitoring Ricardo Miraballes on Jan. 18, who was wanted in a homicide investigation.

“Shortly after noon, (Toronto police) officers in several unmarked vehicles proceeded to conduct a takedown of a red pickup truck being operated by the man on McCowan Road, south of Town Centre Court,” the SIU said in a past statement.

READ MORE: Man shot by Toronto officers during ‘interaction’ wanted for 1st-degree murder: police source

“There was an interaction and multiple officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck multiple times.”

Global News previously learned Miraballes was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 49-year-old Maryna Kudzianiuk.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13 with reports of a fire.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating fatal Scarborough apartment fire

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kudzianiuk was found inside the unit with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Miraballes was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with first-degree murder.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Monday that their investigation into Kudzianiuk’s homicide is now over.

The SIU investigation into the conduct of the responding officers is still ongoing.

