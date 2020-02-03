Suspect wanted for murder, shot by Toronto officers during ‘interaction’ dies of injuries: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old-man who was injured in a police-involved shooting in Scarborough last month has died, according to a statement from Ontario’s police watchdog on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said officers were monitoring Ricardo Miraballes on Jan. 18, who was wanted in a homicide investigation.

“Shortly after noon, (Toronto police) officers in several unmarked vehicles proceeded to conduct a takedown of a red pickup truck being operated by the man on McCowan Road, south of Town Centre Court,” the SIU said in a past statement.

“There was an interaction and multiple officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck multiple times.”

Global News previously learned Miraballes was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 49-year-old Maryna Kudzianiuk.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13 with reports of a fire.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kudzianiuk was found inside the unit with serious injuries. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Miraballes was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with first-degree murder.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News on Monday that their investigation into Kudzianiuk’s homicide is now over.

The SIU investigation into the conduct of the responding officers is still ongoing.