Police-involved shooting in Scarborough leaves man seriously injured

A police-involved shooting in Scarborough on Saturday left a man with serious injuries, officials say.

In a tweet, police said the incident occurred in the area of McCowan Road and Town Centre Court and that an injured man had been arrested.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area at 12:15 p.m. and transported a man to hospital with serious injuries.

A Global News journalist saw several crashed vehicles at the scene.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has since launched an investigation into the incident.

What led to the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

DEVELOPING: @TPSoperations says a shooting happened on McCowan Road, near Ellesmere Road. Several cars are sealed off. Police say @SIUOntario has invoked its mandate (which happens when there’s possible serious injury or death). No specifics on this incident have been shared yet. pic.twitter.com/1vqYPL0Out — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 18, 2020

Update – a shooting took place. SIU invoked mandate, by law we can't comment. Anyone with info contact @SIUOntario. @TPS43Div. #GO121856 ^CdKhttps://t.co/sLYHWqUm4G — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 18, 2020

