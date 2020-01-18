Menu

Crime

Police-involved shooting in Scarborough leaves man seriously injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 2:16 pm
The scene of the shooting incident Saturday afternoon.
The scene of the shooting incident Saturday afternoon. Nick Westoll / Global News

A police-involved shooting in Scarborough on Saturday left a man with serious injuries, officials say.

In a tweet, police said the incident occurred in the area of McCowan Road and Town Centre Court and that an injured man had been arrested.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area at 12:15 p.m. and transported a man to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississauga, Ontario police watchdog says

A Global News journalist saw several crashed vehicles at the scene.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has since launched an investigation into the incident.

What led to the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

