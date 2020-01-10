Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississauga, Ontario police watchdog says

Ontario’s police watchdog says a 28-year-old man shot by police during an officer-involved shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday has died.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released an update on Friday on the man’s condition on Friday.
“As a result of the shooting, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. The man succumbed to his injuries today,” the agency said in a statement.
“At the request of family, the unit is not releasing the man’s identity at this time.”
Peel Regional Police said the shots were fired by an officer during a drug activity investigation at a housing complex on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, in Mississauga Tuesday evening. Police said officers were trying to arrest a suspect.
“When the officers went to approach the vehicle, the vehicle drove at the officers,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters.
“One of the officers fired several shots at the vehicle at which time the vehicle swerved into a garage.”
Police said the vehicle’s driver was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.
The independent agency was called in to investigate the conduct of the responding officers.
