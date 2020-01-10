Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississauga, Ontario police watchdog says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a 28-year-old man shot by police during an officer-involved shooting in Mississauga on Tuesday has died.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released an update on Friday on the man’s condition on Friday.

“As a result of the shooting, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. The man succumbed to his injuries today,” the agency said in a statement.

“At the request of family, the unit is not releasing the man’s identity at this time.”

Peel Regional Police said the shots were fired by an officer during a drug activity investigation at a housing complex on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, in Mississauga Tuesday evening. Police said officers were trying to arrest a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

“When the officers went to approach the vehicle, the vehicle drove at the officers,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters.

Update: On January 7, 2020, the SIU commenced an investigation into a police-involved shooting in Mississauga. As a result of the shooting, a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. The man succumbed to his injuries today. https://t.co/UpX6dmGw1j — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 10, 2020

“One of the officers fired several shots at the vehicle at which time the vehicle swerved into a garage.”

Police said the vehicle’s driver was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

The independent agency was called in to investigate the conduct of the responding officers.