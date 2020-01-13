Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman in life-threatening condition after fire at Scarborough apartment

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 6:52 am
Updated January 13, 2020 6:53 am
Emergency crews at the scene of the fire Monday morning.
Emergency crews at the scene of the fire Monday morning. Nick Westoll / Global News

A woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire at a Scarborough apartment building early Monday, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews were called to the building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, shortly after 3 a.m.

Pegg said crews located a fire in a unit on the 18th floor of the building.

READ MORE: Rosedale Valley homeless encampment catches fire days after City of Toronto dismantling

“They made entry into the building and into suite for both search and rescue and fire suppression operations,” he said.

“Unfortunately, during the course of those search and rescue operations, one occupant was located inside the suite.”

Paramedics said they transported the woman to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Toronto fire chief reflects on busy 2019, high-profile investigations

No other injuries were reported.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Pegg said most residents were already allowed back into the building and remaining residents were expected to be allowed back in “very shortly.”

“All indications are the building performed very well,” he said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto police will be investigating the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire, Pegg said.

Some residents of Toronto apartment building that caught fire in November return home
Some residents of Toronto apartment building that caught fire in November return home

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTorontoScarboroughToronto FireToronto ParamedicsMatthew PeggScarborough FireToronto Fire ServiceBay Mills BoulevardBay Mills Boulevard and Sheppard Avenue EastBay Mills Boulevard apartment fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.