Woman in life-threatening condition after fire at Scarborough apartment

A woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire at a Scarborough apartment building early Monday, officials say.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said crews were called to the building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, shortly after 3 a.m.

Pegg said crews located a fire in a unit on the 18th floor of the building.

“They made entry into the building and into suite for both search and rescue and fire suppression operations,” he said.

“Unfortunately, during the course of those search and rescue operations, one occupant was located inside the suite.”

Paramedics said they transported the woman to a trauma centre.

No other injuries were reported.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Pegg said most residents were already allowed back into the building and remaining residents were expected to be allowed back in “very shortly.”

“All indications are the building performed very well,” he said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto police will be investigating the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire, Pegg said.

VIDEO: @Toronto_Fire @ChiefPeggTFS provides an update on the Bay Mills Road apartment fire. pic.twitter.com/H9oQFbXQTG — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 13, 2020