Rosedale Valley homeless encampment catches fire days after City of Toronto dismantling

No injuries were reported after debris from the Rosedale Valley homeless encampment caught fire Sunday, causing visible thick plumes of smoke.

Police said they were called the area of Bloor East and Sherbourne streets following reports of a fire under a bridge around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The homeless encampment located along Rosedale Valley Road was dismantled by city crews on Tuesday.

Global News spoke to a man living in the ravine who said those evicted from the camp would return to the area once crews and police left.

