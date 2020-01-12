Menu

Investigations

Rosedale Valley homeless encampment catches fire days after City of Toronto dismantling

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 5:52 pm
Smoke could be seen after a homeless encampment caught fire in Rosedale Valley. .
Smoke could be seen after a homeless encampment caught fire in Rosedale Valley. . @MuskokaClover / Twitter

No injuries were reported after debris from the Rosedale Valley homeless encampment caught fire Sunday, causing visible thick plumes of smoke.

Police said they were called the area of Bloor East and Sherbourne streets following reports of a fire under a bridge around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: City of Toronto crews dismantle Rosedale Valley homeless encampment despite pushback

The homeless encampment located along Rosedale Valley Road was dismantled by city crews on Tuesday.

Global News spoke to a man living in the ravine who said those evicted from the camp would return to the area once crews and police left.

Homeless couple evicted from makeshift home under Toronto bridge
Homeless couple evicted from makeshift home under Toronto bridge
