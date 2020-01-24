Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal Scarborough apartment fire

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a Scarborough apartment building fire that left one woman dead earlier this month.
Toronto Fire Services extinguished the fire on the eighteenth floor of a building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.
The victim, who was later identified as Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, was found by firefighters inside a bathtub suffering from obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Officials ruled her death a homicide following an autopsy.
Ricardo Miraballes, 37, of Toronto was arrested and charged with first degree murder following a violent police takedown on Jan. 18.
According to a statement from Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, officers in unmarked vehicles attempted to execute an arrest warrant and the suspect was shot multiple times following an interaction.
Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Mirabelles is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
–With files from Ryan Rocca
