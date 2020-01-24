Menu

Crime

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal Scarborough apartment fire

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 3:00 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 3:04 pm
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Scarborough apartment, homicide unit investigating
WATCH ABOVE: The Toronto Police Homicide Squad is probing the death of a woman at a Scarborough apartment building. A fire broke out in the 18th floor unit she was found in. Catherine McDonald reports.

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a Scarborough apartment building fire that left one woman dead earlier this month.

Toronto Fire Services extinguished the fire on the eighteenth floor of a building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim, who was later identified as Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, was found by firefighters inside a bathtub suffering from obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating fatal Scarborough apartment fire

Officials ruled her death a homicide following an autopsy.

Ricardo Miraballes, 37, of Toronto was arrested and charged with first degree murder following a violent police takedown on Jan. 18.

According to a statement from Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, officers in unmarked vehicles attempted to execute an arrest warrant and the suspect was shot multiple times following an interaction.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man shot by Toronto officers during ‘interaction’ wanted for 1st-degree murder: police source

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mirabelles is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

–With files from Ryan Rocca

