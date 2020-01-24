Man charged with 1st-degree murder after fatal Scarborough apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have arrested a man in connection to a Scarborough apartment building fire that left one woman dead earlier this month.

Toronto Fire Services extinguished the fire on the eighteenth floor of a building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East, shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim, who was later identified as Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, was found by firefighters inside a bathtub suffering from obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigating fatal Scarborough apartment fire

Officials ruled her death a homicide following an autopsy.

Ricardo Miraballes, 37, of Toronto was arrested and charged with first degree murder following a violent police takedown on Jan. 18.

According to a statement from Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, officers in unmarked vehicles attempted to execute an arrest warrant and the suspect was shot multiple times following an interaction.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Mirabelles is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Forensic investigators have arrived at 25 Bay Mills Boulevard near Warden and Sheppard when @TPSHomicide detectives are now investigating a fatal fire on the 18th floor of this highrise. A woman was found without vital signs and later died from her injuries. OFM also involved pic.twitter.com/qaC0K47PZd — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 13, 2020

–With files from Ryan Rocca